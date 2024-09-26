Bellshill mum to cycle to Paris in bid to cure sister's blood cancer

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Bellshill mum will cycle 450km to Paris over the next four days in a bid to fund a cure for her sister’s blood cancer.

Ros Wilson set off on the Myeloma UK London Paris Ride this morning, September 26 2024, to raise much-needed funds towards a cure for myeloma, after her sister Louise Greenbank was diagnosed with the incurable blood cancer in 2021.

The gruelling 450km cycle in aid of charity Myeloma UK will see the web developer navigate steep ramps and hairpin bends before reaching the finish line at the Eiffel Tower on Sunday 29 September.

“I had never heard of myeloma,” said the 45-year-old. “I remember when Louise phoned to me to tell me what it was. I said, ‘I’ve got your back but you need to fight’. And she had been fighting ever since. For me it’s about funding a cure. I hope that others don’t go through what she’s going through.

“When I told her I was doing the Ride, she bought me a Myeloma UK cycling top for Christmas. She’s been really supportive. Since her diagnosis and treatment we’ve become really close. She is the ‘fundraising manager’ as I’ve nicknamed her because training is the easy part and I don’t like asking people for money, so I’ve left her to do that. We’ve worked well as a team. And my mum, husband, daughter, Louise and her three kids are all coming to Paris to meet me at the end of it.”

Myeloma is an incurable blood cancer that occurs in the bone marrow and currently affects over 24,000 people in the UK, including 2,000 patients in Scotland.

It is a relapsing-remitting cancer, meaning that although many patients will experience periods of remission following treatment, the disease will inevitably return.

Although it is the third most common type of blood cancer, it is difficult to detect as symptoms, including back pain, easily broken bones, fatigue and recurring infection, are often linked to general ageing or minor conditions.

More than half of patients face a wait of over five months to receive the right diagnosis and around a thirdarediagnosed through A&E.By that point, many of them are experiencing severe or life-threatening symptoms.

Ros’s sister Louise was diagnosed with myeloma in August 2021 after months of increasingly debilitating symptoms, including rib pain and fatigue.

She had seen her GP three times, to no avail, and been admitted to A&E twice.

By the time her cancer was caught two days after her 46th birthday, Louise, from Uddingston, was in kidney failure, had a broken rib and holes, also known as lesions, in her hip, pelvis and lower back.

Over the last few years, Ros has held a host of fundraisers in support of her sister and Myeloma UK, including bake sales.

When she saw the London Paris Ride advertised on Facebook she didn’t think twice about signing up. Though the nerves soon kicked in.

Adjusting to road cycling after years of mountain biking was more challenging than she’d bargained for. But despite a few falls, she soon got the hang of it. Joining the Glasgow Gals Cycling Club also helped to boost her confidence, she said.

“I’ve never cycled any long distances before and road cycling was completely new to me, getting used to changing gears and being clipped in the pedals – I fell off my bike while clipped in. But I really wanted to do something that would help my sister.

“I started training in February and I’ve clocked up over 1,000 training miles. I’ve been out three or four times a week since the nights have been lighter.

“The donations that have kept coming in recently have kept me going. They will help to research and fund a cure for myeloma.”

Her sister Louise has been in awe of Ros’s strength and determination over the past few months. She said: “When Ros said she was going to take part in the London Paris Ride, I was overwhelmed with pride and gratitude. Then I thought she was crazy. Cycling for four days!

“Seeing how she has and is training, the time it is taking away from her husband, daughter and beloved dog Arlo, I can’t express how much I appreciate all her efforts. This Ride, for me, is monumental. The whole family is behind her 100%. She has days when the nerves kick in, which is natural, but we know she can do this.

“We are all so excited to watch her finish the Ride in Paris with all the other riders. It will be the most wonderful achievement.”

Ros has already raised close to £6,000 towards a much hoped-for cure.

Ros added: “I really wanted to do the Ride while Louise is fit and healthy and able to see it.I have so much admiration for her. She is such a role model – to be able to juggle three kids and, at one point, work as well.

“She wakes up every morning and just continues, knowing what she has. I’m lost for words when I see her, at what she does and what she achieves.”

To support Ros, go tohttps://ride.myeloma.org.uk/roslyn-wilson