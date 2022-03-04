Bid to build 16 flats near Queen’s Park

Sixteen new flats could be built near Glasgow’s Queen’s Park, if plans are given the green light.

Surplus Property Investments has put forward proposals to construct the development at 32 Mansionhouse Road, near the popular Southside park.

The site forms part of the old Bon Secours Hospital, and is currently occupied by the Bon Secours Convent.

The site for the proposed development on Mansionhouse Road.

The new development would be made up of 14 two-bed flats and two three-bed apartments. The five-storey building would offer residents 18 car parking spaces and 16 bike spaces.