Bid to build 16 flats near Queen’s Park

Surplus Property Investments has put forward proposals to construct the development at 32 Mansionhouse Road, near the popular Southside park.
The site forms part of the old Bon Secours Hospital, and is currently occupied by the Bon Secours Convent.
The new development would be made up of 14 two-bed flats and two three-bed apartments. The five-storey building would offer residents 18 car parking spaces and 16 bike spaces.
The report states: “The proposed development would make a positive contribution to this area of the city, delivering high quality homes in an accessible location, optimising the use of a brownfield site and improving the built environment.”