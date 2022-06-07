Bid to build more housing on former Glasgow Meat Market site

A housing development on the old Meat Market site in Glasgow’s East End could soon be extended.

Councillors on the City Administration Committee will be asked on Thursday to approve plans to dispose of a plot of land on the site - bounded by Duke Street, Bellgrove Street, the Gallowgate, and Barrack Street/Melbourne Street - to Home Group.

The housing association is already constructing housing on part of the land, but is seeking additional land to build hundreds more homes.

The Glasgow Meat Market Abattoir and Slaughterhouse complex opened in 1817 and grew until it reached its peak in 1917. However, the site has been vacant for more than four decades, with the sheds last used as a motor auction site.

The old Meat Market site in Glasgow.

A masterplan to develop the site was approved in 2019 and the Home Group housing association has subsequently started developing 252 affordable housing units on the north east section of the land.

The report explains: “Home Scotland are constructing a mix of 1- and 2-bedroom units, across 4 blocks, which range between 4 and 6 storeys and range from 2 to 4 person in size.

“The development also includes 20 ground floor wheelchair readily adaptable units, and two commercial units will be built on the ground floor at the corner of Duke Street and Bellgrove Street.”

The sheds are also being developed.