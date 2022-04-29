Bid to build new apartments and houses on derelict site near Celtic Park

New apartments and houses could soon be built on a derelict site near Celtic Park.

Thenue Housing Association wants to construct the new flats and houses on a brownfield site on Connal Street.

The development would be made up of 19 apartments and a further 22 houses.

The application states: “A number of vacant brownfield sites still remains in the area, with some recent planning consents indicating further residential developments.

The derelict site near Celtic Park.

“This site however, being prominent along Springfield Road and on-route from the Commonwealth Village and the National Indoor Sports Area (NISA) to Dalmarnock Cross train station and City Centre thereof, stands out and development of it would be a welcome addition to regeneration of Dalmarnock and East End of Glasgow.”