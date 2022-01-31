Bid to find Glasgow’s next child star for major TV show

Glasgow’s next big child star could feature in a major TV production.

Des Hamilton Casting, the BAFTA-winning casting company which has found new talent for films like Jojo Rabbit and The King, is casting for a major TV series for MRC Television, Anonymous Content and Paramount Television.

The casting company will be auditioning young people from Glasgow and the surrounding areas as part of the national search.

Jojo Rabbit. Photo from Des Hamilton Casting. SUS-220126-180232001

What is the character?

The character is a British boy, aged between 9-13. He is described as being bright, articulate and likeable.

No previous professional acting experience is required.

How do I apply?

Anyone who fits the brief and is interested in this opportunity should have their parent/ guardian email [email protected] as soon as possible, giving consent for their child to be considered, along with the child's full name, age, where they are based, and some recent photos.

Also include parent/ guardian's contact details and the email subject should be ‘Child's name - Kevin role’.