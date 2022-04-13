Bid to find missing woman from Springburn

Police are trying to trace a missing woman from Springburn.

Police are searching for Florence Brooke.

Florence Brooke (25) was last seen around 12.25pm on Tuesday, near to Balgrayhill Road. She has not been seen or heard from since and there is growing concern for her welfare.

She is described as being 5ft 2ins tall, of a medium build with curly brown hair and wearing glasses. At the time she went missing she was wearing blue jeans, a blue hoody and mustard coloured trainers

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sergeant David Connor of Glasgow Baird Street Police Station said: “There is increasing concern for Florence’s welfare and we are keen to locate her as soon as possible.

“Extensive resources are being utilised in the search for Florence and I would urge anyone who may have seen her, or who has any information as to her whereabouts to contact us. Similarly, if Florence is reading this, let us know you are safe and well.”