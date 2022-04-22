Bid to turn derelict Govan dock into temporary public events space

Plans have been submitted which could see the pumphouse and dock 1 peninsula at Govan Graving Docks used as a temporary public events space.
The proposal, if given the green light, would also see fencing erected and external repairs carried out, as well as a temporary roof added to the pumphouse.
It comes after a £500,000 scheme was announced on Tuesday to re-open the A-listed derelict Govan Graving Dock.
Govan Drydock Ltd, the company behind the plans, said it was committed to returning the site to being a “fully operational ship repair and maintenance facility” by the end of this year.
Most Popular
The company hopes to win work for both commercial shipping and historic vessels and said it already had been granted a licence to operate Govan graving dock number one, which is 551ft (169m) long, 72ft (22m) wide and 22ft (6.7m) deep.
The docks were built of granite in the late 19th century by the Clyde Navigation Trust, part of which was hand carved, when they could accommodate some of the largest ships in the world.
They were used for winter overhauls, repairs and refits of Clyde steamers until their closure in 1987, since when they have remained derelict.