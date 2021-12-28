Biggest stories in Glasgow in 2021 - in pictures

Looking back at what has been a wild year, it’s difficult to imagine that 2022 will be able to match 2021 for big events.
Take a look back at just some of the highlights from this year.
1. Scottish elections
Nicola Sturgeon had much to celebrate in May when she held her Glasgow Southside seat at the Holyrood elections.
2. Kenmure Street
Perhaps the biggest story in Glasgow in 2021 - in a year which saw the city host COP26 - was the Kenmure Street protest. In May, crowds gathered around an immigration van after two men were removed from their flat. What started out as a small, unplanned protest grew into something more powerful, as hundreds of Glaswegians surrounded the van - with one evening shuffling underneath it - to prevent it from leaving. In a battle between the protesters and police, it was the former who won out. The two men were released to cheers.
3. Rangers win title '55'
Rangers achieved what seemed impossible just a few years ago and put a stop to Celtic's hopes of reaching a record-breaking 10 Scottish titles in a row. Rangers fans were, unsurprisingly, just a tad happy at claiming their 55th title.
4. Euro 2020
In June, Scotland played their first game at a major international tournament since World Cup 1998. Despite being knocked out at the group stages it was a huge moment for many Scots - including a generation who had never seen the Tartan Army at a tournament.
