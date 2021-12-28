Biggest stories in Glasgow in 2021 - in pictures

2. Kenmure Street

Perhaps the biggest story in Glasgow in 2021 - in a year which saw the city host COP26 - was the Kenmure Street protest. In May, crowds gathered around an immigration van after two men were removed from their flat. What started out as a small, unplanned protest grew into something more powerful, as hundreds of Glaswegians surrounded the van - with one evening shuffling underneath it - to prevent it from leaving. In a battle between the protesters and police, it was the former who won out. The two men were released to cheers.

Photo: Jeff J Mitchell