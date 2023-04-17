Billy Connolly: The Hobbit star reveals shoppers offer to help him amid battle with Parkinson’s

Billy Connolly has revealed that he’s doing “great” amid his battle with Parkinson’s.

The comedian , 80, from Glasgow, was diagnosed with the degenerative disease 10 years ago, after a doctor spotted him walking strangely through the lobby of a Los Angeles hotel.

Parkinson’s is a brain disorder that causes unintended or uncontrollable movements such as shaking and difficulties with balance or coordination. Symptoms usually worsen over time, and tremors, muscle stiffness and slowness of movement are all common early symptoms of the disorder.

“There’s people doing a lot worse than me and I’m doing just dandy. I’m just grateful that only the left side shakes. I think I’m doing great,” Billy told the Daily Star .

He explained that despite living life to the fullest, he is sometimes spotted struggling in public and offered help.

When talking about visiting the supermarket, he said: “I think I’m walking great today and I’m handling the trolley out shopping well, picking things up great and not staggering.

“Then I go to the checkout and they say, ‘Would you like a bit of help to the car?’ And I think, ‘God, they’ve spotted there’s something wrong with me.’”

Alongside the left side of his body shaking, Billy also admitted that his hair is falling out.

The Glasgow born comedian has been a huge fan of the Hoops over the years and was a regular visitor to Celtic Park on a matchday having gone to his first game during the 1950s.

Because of the struggles with his health, Billy stood down from the comedy circuit in 2018 but has continued to work on other projects, and has even taken up a new career as an artist.

Speaking on his UKTV programme ‘Billy Connolly Does. . .’, he said: "I’m an old guy. I don’t mind it, actually. I have a lovely life. There are people that are a lot worse than me and I’m doing just dandy.”

‘Billy Connolly Does. . .’ aired in February 2022, with the second season airing on 30 March 2023.The show follows Billy as he “ponders the best approaches to growing old and discusses his health scares.”