Bishopbriggs canal catering unit plan is scrapped

Cadder Wharf

Councillor Gary Pews (Lib Dem, Bishopbriggs North and Campsie) had supported residents in their objections after Scottish Canals invited applications from anyone interested in operating the unit at Cadder Wharf, which is in a conservation area.

A planning application was subsequently submitted to East Dunbartonshire Council, requesting seven days a week opening for the sale of hot and cold drinks, soup, toasties, sandwiches and cakes.

However the application was met with a number of objections from local residents and from the Kirk Session of the nearby Cadder Parish Church.

The application has now been withdrawn, and Councillor Pews says residents will be relieved.

He added: ‘’I have no issues with the applicant, who was only trying to take advantage of a commercial opportunity offered by Scottish Canals.

‘’But the Wharf is in the Cadder Conservation Area and is a completely unsuitable location for such aunit.

"The canal area already has issues with littering and this would only have made it worse.

‘’As I said at the time of the advert going up at the site, I was amazed that Scottish Canals thought it acceptable to risk damaging the environment of the very canal they are there to protect.

‘’I will now be writing to its Chief Executive to ask that this site be taken off the market and that no further applications are accepted.’’

The Herald reported in June that Scottish Canals had placed an advertising board at the Wharf seeking applications.

The unit was to be open from 8am-6pm in the spring/summer and 8am-4pm in the autumn/winter.

The applicant had said they would provide bins, and pick up any litter in the surrounding area on a daily basis.

Councillor Pews said he had been inundated with emails from constituents against the proposal.