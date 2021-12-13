Bishopbriggs couple clock up 70 years of wedded bliss

70th wedding anniversary

Margaret and Eric Leeper celebrated their platinum anniversary with a special afternoon tea held at the Eagle Lodge in the town.

Appropriately, 70 family members and friends were invited to the celebrations at the local venue to wish the happy couple well.

Margaret and Eric, who were married on December 7, 1951, have lived in Bishopbriggs since 1964 – first at Mailing Avenue, then at The Cleddens, which has been their home for almost 20 years.

The happy couple met in Corkerhill in Glasgow and daughter Wendy told the Herald they “realised very quickly that they wanted to be together”.

They wed in 1951 with their wedding night at the plush Sherbrooke Hotel in Glasgow.

However, the next day, the newly weds sadly had to separate as Eric had to leave to do his national service duty with the Royal Air Force.Conscription in Great Britain was mandatory from 1939 to 1960, with the last conscripted servicemen leaving the service in 1963.

After they were married, Margaret and Eric settled in Bishopbriggs and have been active members of the local community ever since.

They had two children, Stewart and Wendy, and were very active members of the Parents Teacher Association of Thomas Muir High School in its early days.

Bishopbriggs Academy was established in August 2006 as a result of the amalgamation of Bishopbriggs High School and Thomas Muir High School.

They have been blessed with four grandchildren, Lindsey and Ross, who live in Strathaven in South Lanarkshire, and Amy and Jenny, who live in Lenzie.

Daughter Wendy told the Herald: “Mum and dad have always been very active in the local community in Bishopbriggs.

"They remain members of Springfield Cambridge Church and are active bowlers at Bishopbriggs Bowling Club.”

Eric is also a retired member of Cawder Golf Club.