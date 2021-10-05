Bishopbriggs' Katee Kross triumphs at UK Country Music Awards

Katee Kross and Ross Barron

The annual event recognises the very best artists and Katee’s fourth self-penned studio album, ‘Show Your Hand’ has swept away the competition to win, ‘UK Country Album of the Year 2021.’

The album, which was supported by Creative Scotland, was released on February 2020, just as the first covid lockdown approached.

Katee said: “We feared that the album would stall because it was released only weeks before the entire industry – and the world – was forced into lockdown. I am grateful I was wrong.”

The album. which has received critical acclaim from industry professionals and a huge hit with fans, was the perfect prelude to launch a busy year for Katee and her songwriting partners Ross Barron and Peter O’Neil.

Even with the strangle hold of lockdown, the innovative artist and her team found a way to perform for her fans by organising a series of covid-safe ‘Drive In Concerts’ at Huntershill Village, which benefited not only herself but other musicians friends.

John and Susan Watson, who own Huntershill Village allowed Katee and friends the use of the car park at Huntershill.

Fast forward 18 months, music fans are gaining the confidence to start attending shows again. Katee Kross has already played at a sell-out festival in Denmark and is gearing up for important dates in London and a year-end festive extravaganza at Baljaffray in Bearsden on Saturday, December 18, with special guests.

Songwriting partner Ross said: “This award win could not have come at a better time for team Kross.

"It’s an important second chance to promote an album that we are immensely proud of; representing Katee’s growth not just as an artist but also as a songwriter. “

With her first music award for ‘Show Your Hand’ under her belt and many more to come, the talented artist has started writing for album number five.

For more information about upcoming shows and her music, check out www.kateekross.com