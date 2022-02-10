Bishopbriggs lady is 100 years young

Grand old lady Mary McLellan was the guest of honour at the presentation in Kenmure Parish Church in Bishopbriggs.

Family, friends and members of the congregation, along with East Dunbartonshire Provost Gary Pews, attended.

Though born in Glasgow, Mary has spent most of her life in Bishopbriggs and despite her advancing years she still makes a point of regularly attending the church.

Mary McLennan, seated, is guest of honour at Kenmure Church, Bishopbriggs

Eric Forrester from the church said: “During the second world war, Mary went to work in a factory making parts for aeroplanes and that was where she met her future husband, Charles.

"After the war, Charles’ work took the family to Spain and the Pacific islands, where Mary set up Sunday School classes for the local children.

"Mary is mother to two daughters, who gave her five grandsons and five great-grand-children.

"When people ask her what her secret has been to live to 100 years-old, her answer has always been ‘to have a good outlook on life and faith.’”

Provost Gary Pews added: ''It is always an honour to be part of the celebrations when one of our residents reaches their 100th birthday.

"Mary is a very special lady and it was a pleasure to share in her big day.''

Mary is one of a number of centenarians who have celebrated their 100th birthday in the area over the past couple of years.

They included World War II veteran Bill Best from Milton of Campsie, who was the toast of the local bowling club.

During his time in the Royal Army Medical Corps, Bill rescued injured comrades from the field of battle and in later years became a Charge Nurse. His life was dedicated to helping people.

Another who reached the big 100th birthday mark was football daft great-great gran Elsie Campbell from Kirkintilloch.