Bishopbriggs music legend spotted at Topgolf Glasgow

The Scottish music star shared a snap from the golf venue on Sunday

This Sunday, January 12, Amy Macdonald shared a snap from Glasgow’s Topgolf.

Amy, who comes from Bishopbriggs, is beloved in Scotland thanks to the popularity of her debut album and titular single ‘This is the Life’.

Sharing the picture to Instagram, she captioned the photo: “Perfect golfing attire” as she wears layer upon layer of comfy fleeces and warm coats braced against the sub zero temperatures Glasgow has been experiencing in January 2025.

Macdonald is set to release a new album this year, which will be her sixth.