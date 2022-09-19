Bishopbriggs swimming sensation Katie is the pride of Parliament

Rona Mackay with Commonwealth Games medal winner Katie Shanahan from Bishopbriggs

Katie (18) a former Bishopbriggs Academy pupil, took a bronze medal in the 400m Medley, followed by another bronze in the 200m backstroke.

St rthkelvin and Bearsden MSP Rona Mackay congratulated Katie on her success in a speech on Team Scotland recently at the Scottish Parliament.

She said: “This was an absolutely outstanding achievement.

"The icing on the cake was Katie’s silver medal win in the 200m backstroke a few days later at the European Aquatics Championships in Rome. An incredible achievement in such a short space of time.”

She added: “I had the privilege of meeting Katie and her mum Alison at her old school to present her with a motion I submitted to Parliament to congratulate her on her success.

"Katie is a remarkable young woman. Self-effacing, passionate about her sport and to top it all, an academic high achiever, having swept the board with advanced highers and qualifications this year.

"It was a pleasure to meet her and her mum who she credits with her success due to the amazing support she has received throughout her sporting career.