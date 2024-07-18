Bishopbriggs woman's story shows why early diagnosis is vital​

Amyrose Cameron is using her story to raise awareness of the signs and symptoms of type 1 diabetes.

​A Bishopbriggs woman who was close to death after her type 1 diabetes went undiagnosed is using her story to raise awareness of the signs and symptoms of the condition.

Amyrose Cameron (23), who is now a Young Leader for Diabetes Scotland, is also organising a fundraising Sugar Ball in support of the charity.

Amyrose had been struggling with her health for a couple of years before becoming seriously unwell at the age of 13.

It was the instincts of a practice nurse, who recognised the signs of type 1 diabetes, that saved Amyrose’s life. She was rushed to hospital, and while initially her parents were told she wouldn’t make it, thankfully she pulled through.

The main symptoms of type 1 diabetes are the 4Ts.

Now she’s turning her story of diagnosis of type 1 diabetes in DKA (diabetic ketoacidosis), survival and resilience, into a powerful reminder of the importance of being aware of the signs and symptoms of diabetes, and the critical need for early diagnosis of the condition.

Amyrose said: “I wasn’t diagnosed with type 1 diabetes until I was very unwell. At the age of around 10 or 11, I began experiencing insatiable hunger and thirst.

“I could never get full, no matter how much I ate or drank, and I gradually lost weight. Looking back, I recognise that I had the common symptoms of type 1 diabetes, however at the time, the signs were not identified.

“When I turned 13, my health took a drastic turn. I became severely underweight, my hair began falling out, and I was perpetually exhausted, unable to participate in activities I loved like dancing and hockey.

“It was my aunt who pushed for further investigation. This led to a crucial turning point. A practice nurse at my GP practice intervened, suspecting something was seriously wrong. Urgent blood tests confirmed I was in diabetic ketoacidosis (DKA).

“The diagnosis was shocking. I was rushed to hospital. The situation was extremely serious - my parents were told to say goodbye. I remember the trauma of multiple attempts to insert a cannula.

“Miraculously, I pulled through, and made a full recovery without any lasting complications.”

This experience has fuelled Amyrose’s mission to do what she can to educate others about type 1 diabetes.

She continued: “My practice nurse's understanding of the signs and symptoms of type 1 diabetes and her instincts proved lifesaving.

“I want more people to understand that diabetes is serious and that it is a condition that requires attention 24 hours a day, 365 days a year and can affect you emotionally as well as physically. I also want people to know that with the right support people can live well with type 1 diabetes.”

Amyrose’s experience with type 1 diabetes has also motivated her to fundraise for Diabetes Scotland.

Amyrose explained: “It wasn’t until my mum sent me on Diabetes Scotland-run week away for children and young people with type 1 diabetes that I realised for the first time that I wasn’t the only person with the condition.

“At lunchtime the first day, I remember all these blue and pink and red insulin pens coming out and thinking ‘oh, it's not just me’. Speaking to other people my age made me feel understood and part of something.

“I’ve witnessed firsthand how Diabetes Scotland’s work improves the lives of people living with type 1 diabetes. Now I want to raise money to give back to the charity. So, I’m hosting a charity ball later this year – the Sugar Ball – to increase awareness of diabetes and fundraise for Diabetes Scotland.

“On top of a lovely dinner and some fantastic entertainment, a key part of the night is to raise awareness about what it’s like living with type 1 diabetes. I’m going to share my story and I’m hoping to have a clinician along to chat about diabetes. Raffles and activities to raise money have been designed to highlight aspects of living with the condition.

“I’d like most of the money to go into the direct support for young people that Diabetes Scotland provides, because I know how it helps. I also want some of the money to go into the children's only services that operate more widely across the UK, then depending on how much money I make, I’d like a little bit to go into research.

John Kinnear, National Director Diabetes Scotland said Amyrose’s story served as a powerful reminder of the importance of being aware of the signs and symptoms of diabetes, and the early diagnosis of type 1 diabetes.

He added: “Diabetes Scotland’s work is much needed and wouldn’t be possible without the dedication and generosity of our incredible fundraisers.

"We are extremely grateful to Amyrose for taking on the challenge of organising a ball to raise awareness of type 1 diabetes. This is no mean feat.”

“Demand for our services is increasing all the time. Funds raised go towards Diabetes Scotland care and support services, advice and guidance, and pioneering research that help change the lives of those living with diabetes.”

Amyrose’s Sugar Ball takes place on Friday, October 11, with more details available on her Instagram @‌thesugarball. Tickets can be purchased at www.surveymonkey.com/r/PQZ5B9H.

Amyrose also has a GoFundMe page for donations to Diabetes Scotland at www.gofundme.com/f/the-sugar-ball.​