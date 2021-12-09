Bishopbriggs youngster's fantastic festive scene wins Provost's Christmas card competition

Eva, winner of the Provost's Christmas Card competition. With depute Provost Gary Pews, and Catherine Brown, widow of late Provost Alan Brown

Eva, a P4 pupil from Meadowburn Primary in Bishopbriggs, used textures and colour to create a fantastic festive scene.

Her entry depicts two snow people made from bubble wrap in the moonlight and the brush work in her painting really brings the scene to life.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eva’s design will feature on the yearly official East Dunbartonshire Council Christmas card.

runner-up of Provost christmas card contest 2021

Printed copies will be issued from the Civic Office and the e-card will be sent to hundreds of contacts of both Councillors and Council Officers.

Following the recent sad passing of East Dunbartonshire Provost, Alan Brown, his wife Catherine assisted Depute Provost Gary Pews in selecting the winner and the runners-up of the competition.

Catherine also joined Depute Provost Pews at Meadowburn Primary School to present talented Eva with her prize.

Eva received a pack of her cards and art materials that she can enjoy using to develop her artistic skills.

Mrs Brown said, “My husband always enjoyed hosting the annual Provost’s Christmas card competition and I was happy to participate in something so close to his heart ... although I didn’t realise just how difficult it was going to be – there were so many wonderful entries!

“However, I particularly liked Eva’s creative design, it makes for a fabulous Christmas card.

“Congratulations to Eva and the runners-up, and thank you to everyone who took part.”

Eva said, “I had lots of fun making the Christmas card. I’m really excited to have won the competition and I really love my art set prize.”

Second place went to Aari, a P7 pupil at Campsie View School in Lenzie whose design also featured a snowy scene, with a penguin and Santa around a pretty Christmas tree.

And P6 pupil Lucy, from Gartconner Primary in Kirkintilloch, took third place with her impressive drawing of a snow globe with two snow people inside – another snowy themed creation.

Aari and Lucy also received art sets as prizes for coming second and third place.

Depute Provost Pews said: “Once again I was amazed by the number of extremely talented pupils we have in East Dunbartonshire.

"There was a great deal of thought and effort put into the entries we received and Mrs Brown and I had a very tough job in choosing the winners.

"I am now looking forward to sending out the cards and ecards featuring Eva’s design and I am confident everyone who receives it will be very impressed.”

The Christmas Card competition has been running for a number of years now and is a favourite fixture on thefestive calendar for local schools.

You can view the winning and runner-up Christmas cards up close at a specialyoutube video online, created by East Dunbartonshire Council.