Boom Battle Bar has opened bookings for its epic new Glasgow venue within the St Enoch Centre.

The venue combines a premium bar, tempting food offering and an entertainment battleground full of competitive gaming that you won’t want to miss.

What games are there?

The battleground at Glasgow will consist of augmented reality darts booths, crazy NOLF, axe throwing lanes, beer pong tables, American pool, shuffleboard and will be the brand’s first site to launch in Scotland.

The Edinburgh venue will follow, with opening set for late spring.

Boom Battle Bar will offer a range of games, including axe throwing.

Food and drink

As well as boom bites, which will feature street food style picks like nachos and hot dogs, the Boom bar is home to a selection of wines, spirits, draught beers and battleground themed cocktails including a refreshing Long Island Iced Tee, Tiki themed Ship Faced and a twist on the classic with sparkling wine; Battle Royal, all mixed to perfection by the highly skilled Boom bar team.

‘Delighted’

Boom Battle Bar CEO Richard Harpham said: “We’re delighted to be opening bookings for this exciting new venue so we can bring the BOOM experience to Glasgow and make our first move into Scotland.

“This action-packed venue inside the St Enoch Centre will house our most sought after games. We couldn’t be more excited for mates, dates, family and colleagues to experience the ultimate competitive thrill and all Boom has to offer.”

Anne Ledgerwood, centre director at the St Enoch Centre, added: “We are thrilled to welcome Scotland’s first Boom Battle Bar to St Enoch Centre next week.

“Boom Battle Bar is fast becoming the UK’s leading competitive socialising venue, and we see this being a great addition to St. Enoch Centre’s existing leisure and retail offerings.”

How to book

Bookings can be made through the website with timeslots available for all games – Boom Battle Bar Glasgow will be open from March 18.