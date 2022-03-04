As the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues, many businesses in Glasgow are collection donations.

From bake sales to coffees, beer and sunflowers, here are a few Glasgow businesses who are collecting donations for Ukraine.

Brawsome Bagels

Picture: Brawsome Bagels

Partick-based Brawsome Bagels will be fundraising this Friday 4 th March from 9am – 4pm, with 100% of coffee and specialist cake sales going to the British Red Cross Ukraine fund. Donations to the British Red Cross via Brawsome Bagels will directly help people affected with access to food, water, first aid, medicines, warm clothes, and shelter.

Ian Brooke, founder at Brawsome Bagels said “[Like everyone else, we are very concerned about the intensification of fighting in Ukraine and are deeply saddened by the displacement of people across the country, who have limited access to basic facilities. We wanted to take action, no matter how small, to show our support, engage our community and to Stand with Ukraine.”

“The team will be hard at work in the kitchen from the early hours to craft extra batches of our daily sell-out cakes, as well as a special apple cake influenced by Ukrainian baking. We’d love the people of Glasgow to pay us a visit, buy a coffee (and cake) and let us send as a big a donation as possible.”

Brawsome Bagels will be open and fundraising this Friday from 9am – 4pm on 292 Dumbarton Road, Partick, G11 6TD.

Deanston Bakery

Deanston Bakery is hosting a fundraiser bake sale for Ukraine on Sunday 6 March with 100 per cent of sales to be donated.

Local businesses and home bakers are being invited to join in as well, with customers being urged to come with cash to buy the baking.

The team said: “We feel very helpless just now and that’s what we can do!

“Local businesses, home bakers welcome to join in, we might even take few volunteer on the day. Cash only or donate to charity ( if and when it’s up to you ).

“Please get in touch if you or your business would like to be involved. It’s heart-breaking what is happening, please, do get involved.”

Owner Mr Kachak added: ““We’re opening this Sunday to raise funds for Ukraine. I felt a bit helpless when it all started so I thought that there’s a lot of things I can’t do but this is a thing I can do, I can help people out.

“So we’re opening on Sunday, doing the things we have every day, we have buns, bagels, Eastern European honey cake. I’ve also asked local businesses who would like to join us and the response has been phenomenal, a lot of companies and people will bake from home or take part in other ways, we’re very grateful to all those who have spread the message.

“We also will be selling raffle tickets. We hope it’s going to be good weather, we’ve set up tables outside and we hope to have a great day and raise lots of money.

“All 100% of sales will be going to Ukraine. It’s not about us as a business, it’s about people getting together and raising funds to help those who need it.”

Frosoulla’s Greek Restaurant

This southside restaurant is accepting donations for refugees from this weekend. Head to 39 Sinclair Drive G42 9PR with whatever you can give.

The team said: “Frosoulla’s will be open this weekend to accept any donations you can give us for Ukraine refugees.

“We are all human and we now need to pull together. We will keep you updated but we can take anything you can give to send to these people in need… I always say, “walk in another’s shoes”… let’s do this battlefield, Shawlands, Newton Mearns, Giffnock, anyone in Glasgow!!!!!!

“WE HAVE 3 FLOORS, LETS FILL THEM!!”

Sunshine No.1

Spruce up your garden and donate to Ukraine with a packet of sunflower seeds from this Cathcart business.

The Seeds of Sunshine, Peace and Love have been donated by Edinburgh based Summer Lane Studio and contain sunflower seeds - the sunflower is the national flower of Ukraine.

All proceeds from the seed packets will go to the Red Cross Ukraine appeal.

Priced at £6 they can be bought in store at 1043 Cathcart Road G42 9AF or online.

Refuweegee

This community-led charity has been overwhelmed with the response to people asking how to help Ukraine, with the team directed donations to the best place.

Keep an eye on their socials for more information on donation points.

Cafe Strange Brew

On 3 March Cafe Strange Brew in Shawlands donated sales from their coffees to the British Red Cross to help the Ukraine crisis appeal.

Owner Laurie posted: “Thank you to everyone who popped by for a wee coffee today! We counted the coffee revenue, doubled up and have now sent 552 to @britishredcross Ukraine crisis appeal.

“Thank you also to our barista @tattiescones who kept up with those coffee orders. There’s not much else we can all do apart from hope. Keep the People of the Ukraine, the people of Russia who are opposed to this war, and anyone who else who is suffering in our thoughts.”

Wee Beer Shop

Earlier this week the Wee Beer Shop donated 10% of sales to Save The Children’s relief funds for Ukraine and Palestine. These included over the counter, click and collect and online for delivery.