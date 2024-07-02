Bradley Walsh shares family origin from towns near Glasgow on The Chase

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Bradley Walsh may be from Watford, but his family have connections to towns all around Glasgow

In an episode of The Chase this week, TV darling Bradley Walsh proclaimed his mother is from Bellshill. It turns out the presenter has shared his family origins over the years as he chatted with contestants on the various game shows he hosts.

Walsh is famous for his charismatic hosting abilities, having led various game shows since the 90s - including Midas Touch, Wheel of Fortune, The Chase, Odd One In, Keep It in the Family, Cash Trapped, and the relaunch of Blankety Blank and Gladiators.

Beloved by generations of viewers, over the years Bradley has shared his familial connections to various towns around Glasgow.

ITV’s Bradley Walsh was born in Watford back in 1960 - and grew up there with his English father Daniel, and mum Margaret, who comes from Bellshill in North Lanarkshire - right outside of Glasgow.

Thanks to this ancestry, Walsh can do a pretty accurate Scottish accent, much to the surprise of contestants from Scotland on the various game shows he panels.

On one such occasion, on The Chase, he showed off his Scottish accent when trying to pronounce Glenmorangie, to which a Scottish contestant replied: "That's most impressive”. Bradley explained: "That's from my mum, she's from Glasgow."

Bradley Walsh is also known for his roles on Coronation Street, in which he played Danny Baldwin, as well as roles in Law & Order: UK, SunTrap, and even Doctor Who.

Another time on The Chase, a science teacher named Susan from Paisley was testing her knowledge against the Chasers. Bradley opened the dialogue with the contestant by asking: "Whereabouts in Bonnie Scotland are you from?” Susan replied: “I’m from Paisley, near Glasgow."

Bradley Walsh nodded: “I know exactly where Paisley is, I’ve got family in Paisley.

"Paisley, Renfrew, Cambuslang, all of that area.”