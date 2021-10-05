Brannock High pupil tops the charts

Mayah Herlihy’s music is available from Amazon and on Spotify

Her fourth single Where I'm Supposed To Be shot straight to the top of the chart last Friday – her third number one in nine months.

Lockdown proved tough for the 15-year-old who considered giving up her music, but has bounced back in spectacular fashion.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As well as chart success Mayah became the youngest artist to ever be nominated as Female Vocalist of the Year at the UK Country Music Awards 2021, and won four awards at the The Country Gig Scotland Awards 2021.

She was also interviewed by Kaye Adams on Radio Scotland, been a single of the week on Janice Forsyth and Grant Stott’s show and received a letter from David Linden MP who’d been playing her song in The House Of Commons.

Mayah's mum Joanne said: “Mayah really struggled during lockdown as her brother Brendan has a compromised immune system so she couldn’t go out and socialise.

"She considered giving up her music, but I got her to think of what she wanted for her future and she decided to write some songs to get through this horrible time.

"For Christmas 2020 I suggested me and her dad would get her a day in a recording studio. The guys at the studio were completely blown away, and the next day I received a call from the producer to sign Mayah to their record label.

"Mayah was just 14 at the time and could not believe these professionals in the music business believed in her.”

On My Way was released in January and after two hours shot to number one in the UK Country Charts and remained their for 16 days.

Her second single Follow The Sunshine peaked at number two, while her third single Your Fight took her back to the top.

Joanne revealed: “This was very personal to her as she actually wrote it for her cousin Mel who was diagnosed with leukaemia.”

Money from single sales were donated to The Beatson Cancer Charity, while Mayah also did a 10km walk, a 26-mile walk and climbed Ben Nevis, raising a further £1788.

Joanne added: “Mayah would like to inspire more young people to follow their dreams.