Bringing the big screen experience to Kirkintilloch

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kirky Picture Palace is at St Mary’s Hall on May 28

But, the one thing that everyone seemed clear on was they wanted to see cinema return to the town.

And YourKirky did just that, partnering with Kirkintilloch Town Hall, St Mary’s Church Hall, Regional Screen Scotland and IndyCinema to present a proper cinema experience with relatively new release films.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Kirky Picture Palace restarted in February this year, relaunching in St Mary’s Hall as the to wn all was being used as a vaccination centre.

The team of cinema volunteers are now ready to welcome people from all over East Dunbartonshire to their monthly cinema events and are always looking for new members to join the team.

They are also working towards the summer launch of smaller screenings for community groups at the Park Centre, Kirkintilloch, featuring Dementia and ASN friendly screenings, in order to provide a more inclusive cinema experience to the community.

The next event is on the May 28 at St Mary’s Hall, featuring Disney’s Encanto (PG) at 1pm, Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum in The Lost City (12A) at 3.30pm and the brand new Downton Abbey: A New Era (PG) at 6.30pm – book early to avoid disappointment!