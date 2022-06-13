To celebrate Glasgow Children’s Hospital Charity’s 20th anniversary, Buchanan Galleries is throwing a mini summer fete themed event.

Taking place on June 18-19 between 9am-6pm, Glasgow Children’s Hospital Charity and Buchanan Galleries will host a number of summer-themed activities, including arts and crafts and a tombola, as part of a mini summer fete to celebrate the charity supporting children undergoing life-changing treatment, their families and the hardworking NHS staff for 20 years.

As part of the event, visitors have the opportunity to create lasting memories and snap a digital postcard to share with friends and family, without booking a plane ticket.

‘Go on Holiday’ with Glasgow Children’s Hospital Charity will offer vacation dreamers with a choice of tropical backdrops and fun holiday props to create their perfect summer holiday scene.

Shoppers are encouraged to come and take part in the activities in return for making a small donation, with all proceeds from the event going to Glasgow Children’s Hospital Charity, Scotland’s largest children’s hospital.

Kathy Murdoch, Centre Manager for Buchanan Galleries said: “Things are hotting up in the shopping centre this summer, and we are looking forward to hosting our tropical themed Mini Summer Fete to celebrate Glasgow Children’s Hospital Charity and their admirable work that they’ve done for children in Glasgow for 20 years.

“We’re all craving a little bit of sun and sand this summer, so why not join us at Buchanan Galleries and snap your own holiday postcard and support a fantastic cause without the need of jetting off to faraway lands!”

William McGowan, Head of Partnerships & Event at Glasgow Children’s Hospital Charity said: “Summer is a time of warmth and joy, we wanted to bring some of the excitement of going away on holiday to shoppers at Buchanan Galleries, all the while supporting our patients in hospital.

“It’s with thanks to the continuous support from visitors and shoppers at Buchanan Galleries that we at Glasgow Children’s Hospital Charity are able to continue our work for young patients who are undergoing life-changing treatments.”