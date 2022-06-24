Buddy takes to the stage for a Hollyday special at Eastwood Park

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Buddy Holly and the Cricketers take to the stage next month. Pic: Vannin Photography

Songs include all Buddy’s big hits - That’ll Be The Day, Peggy Sue, Heartbeat, It Doesn’t Matter Anymore, Raining In My Heart, Oh Boy! - plus some summer hits from other chart-topping artists.

Producer Simon Fielder, a former actor in the original touring and West End show said: “It’s been an incredibly difficult couple of years for us all. So many plans put on hold or dashed completely. We had hoped to tour more extensively last year, but audience and venue uncertainty made this impossible.

"So, we are absolutely delighted to finally get back on the road and on stage and allow people to put life’s problems out of their heads for a couple of hours and enjoy a fabulous party with Buddy and the boys. Pandemics and other adverse events may have held us back for a while, but Rock ’n’ Roll will never die.”

Buddy Holly said: “It’s finally come time for me and the Cricketers to hit the stage again and we can’t wait to see you dancing in the aisles at the Eastwood Park Theatre, hoppin’ and boppin’, and having a party with us!

"We love performing in Scotland where we always receive a warm welcome and it's great to be back in. I’d personally like to invite each and every one of you to come see us - it’s time to dust off those dancing shoes.”