Call to fix staffing problems at Glasgow library

A library with the worst operating hours in Glasgow needs to fix its staffing problems, a councillor has claimed.

Springburn Library is only open on Monday, Tuesday and Saturday and has also experienced a string of sudden closures.

Glasgow Life, which runs the libraries, said there have been recruitment issues and staff absence.

Labour councillor Thomas Rannachan said teenagers from the Springburn Youth Forum have warned that exam pupils missed being able to access the internet at the library.

Since May 5 either the Springburn or nearby Barmulloch Library have been closed on a Saturday four times between them.

Commenting on how the library provides important internet access, Springburn, Robroyston Councillor Rannachan said: “Not every person has wi-fi at home and there is a stigma attached to that.

“I feel like Springburn is being unfairly disadvantaged. The Springburn Youth Forum highlighted the lack of opening times as a challenge for them during exam time. They want to log on and do research.”

He pointed out other residents need to access benefits online or update details – and the lack of library internet access is a problem.

Councillor Rannachan continued: “The library is well located and is a focal point in Springburn. It is well used by people of all ages. Not having it is depriving people of help they need to get their lives back to normal (following the pandemic). For some that is finding a job or accessing a benefit. There is a sense of frustration here.”

He added: “Springburn Library has the joint worst opening times in the city.”