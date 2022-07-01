Calvin Harris Glasgow gig: set times, travel information, banned items list

Calvin Harris returns to Glasgow this weekend with a special homecoming gig at Hampden Park.

The Scottish DJ will return to the iconic stage on Saturday and it will be the first time that Harris has performed in Scotland in a number of years.

He is known for his chart topping dance hits like ‘Feel So Close’ , as well as collaborations with some of the biggest names in music, such as Rhianna.

Set times

According to the official Hampden Park stadium social media page, Harris and the opening acts will be performing at these times:

Arielle Free - 5-6pm

Disciples - 6.15-7.15pm

Marc Kinchen - 7.30-8.30pm

Calvin Harris - 9-11pm

Travel information

ScotRail is running a reduced schedule at the moment, with a limited number of services going ahead.

First Bus will be running a number of shuttle buses to and from Hampden with an express return service operating from the venue into the city post-event.

Happy Bus is running services from across Scotland to and from Hampden for the show. This service must be pre-booked at www.happybus.co.uk.

Banned items list

Bags larger than a sheet of A4 paper will not be allowed in.

No chairs, professional cameras, drugs, flares (you’ll get charged by the Police), glass or metal/hard plastic bottles (incl perfume/fragrance), smoke canisters (you’ll get charged by the police), flags, selfie sticks, umbrellas, weapons, frisbees/boomerangs.