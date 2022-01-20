Can you give a ferret a home?

Tumble is one of the ferrets that is currently looking for a new home.

Scotland’s animal welfare charity has been caring for the ferrets for a combined total of over 400 days and their longest resident, Lily, has been at the centre since June 2021.

Centre manager Gillian Boyle said, “We’d love to find a home for the ferrets in our care; they will make a brilliant addition to the right home.

“Poor Lily has been with us the longest out of all the ferrets, spending over 200 days at the centre so far.

“She is well-handled and could potentially live with other ferrets, given the correct introduction.

“We also have another single female ferret in our care named Darla, who would prefer to be the only ferret in her new home. She came in to our care after she was found as a stray and, sadly, no owner ever came forward to claim her.

“Darla loves water and playing with her toys so would make a really fun companion for her new owner!

“Sally and Suki are a bonded pair of female ferrets. They are looking for an experienced home as they can be a bit nippy when being handled.

“Lastly, Crash and Tumble are our bonded male pair. They came in to the centre as their owner sadly could no longer look after them. They’ve been well handled and love to play in their ball pool before settling down for a snooze!”