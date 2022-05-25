Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

Jennifer Jones, who is currently the organisation’s vice president, was visiting Scotland and grabbed the chance to link up with fellow Rotarians . The group was instrumental in bringing the treasured haven to life with other volunteers. She planted a tree at at the site.

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

She said: “It is appropriate at these difficult times to have the presentation and plant the tree in the Peace Garden. I will remember my tree as I have the label and a small branch from it – maybe some day I’ll come back and see it growing.”