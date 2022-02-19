Carluke couple's solution to heating crisis

Jean Rooney with the revolutionary products from Feel the Warmth, the original kidney warmer (top) and the new heat pad (bottom).

To achieve that, Jean and John Rooney who run the social enterprise Feel the Warmth need to attract new customers.

And they're hoping to do just that thanks to a revolutionary new product – designed, created and manufactured from their premises in the town.

John developed their versatile infrared heat pad with the support of Dr Adrian Snales, a healthcare research fellow at Napier University in Edinburgh.

The product, which is available in three sizes, can be slipped into any regular cushion – turning it into a back-warmer. It can also be used for reducing pain associated with joint problems, such as arthritis or Raynaud’s disease.

The pad heats up to a maximum 50 degrees centigrade and can be charged, using a simple charger, for just 50 pence a month.

Jean (67) said: “Our aim is to get these pads to the people who need them most, free of charge.

"However, to achieve that we need charities and businesses to place orders for the product. Then we can plough the profits into donating goods to local people who would benefit.

"With the energy price cap going up again in April, we want to do as much as we can to help people.

"The problem we’ve faced, like everyone else, is the pandemic which stopped us going out to showcase the product to charities and businesses, who can access grants to purchase the heat pad on behalf of their clients. We can’t access those grants directly so we really need to get the word out there.

"We’ve got a fantastic product, which is manufactured here in Carluke and is safe and economical. It heats the person rather than their environment and I know it works as it’s helped my arthritis no end – I couldn’t be without it.

"Our biggest problem, because of the pandemic, is letting people know about it.”

Jean and John (68) have spent 30 years in the industry, running Argyll Rainwear in Wishaw and then Custom Rainwear in Carluke. But, in 2017, they set up Feel the Warmth in a bid to help others too.

It is the second product Jean and John have brought to market since founding the social enterprise.

The first, a kidney warmer and belt, has won rave reviews on the couple’s website – including an endorsement from the Scottish Police Authority’s forensic services team.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Our scene examination staff, who work outwith the office, trialled the heat belts and noticed that they were able to work outside more comfortably for longer periods of time, particularly maintaining heat in their hands and feet.

"On the strength of this trial SPA Forensic Service purchased heat belts for all scene-attending staff.”

For some couples, working together would be their worst nightmare.

However, it’s never been an issue for Jean and John who will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary in August next year with their son, daughter and two grandchildren.

Jean is the better-kent face, having toured lunch clubs with the products, but John has played an integral role – the heat pad was his concept.

“John would be able to give you all the science,” Jean added, “but, in a nutshell, he found a company in England which was able to develop a polymeric material that could turn a low voltage DC current (5v) into an intrinsically safe Fir (Far-infrared) producing heat source.”