Carluke Men's Shed needs your vote to win the Scottish Shed of the Year!

Carluke Men’s Shed is in the running for the the Scottish Men’s Shed of the Year 2023.

Voting is now open and members hope that readers will get behind them to secure the title, which Lanark Men’s Shed was also up for last year.

The news comes just two weeks after Carluke shed members got the keys to their new property in the town.

Formerly based at the OneCan site, the shed had outgrown the space and needed a permanent base of its own to operate from.

Shed members are now campaigning for readers to vote, both in the Gazette and on social media.

Following a successful community asset transfer, shedders received the keys to the former cemetery keeper's house on Kilmory Road with a five-year lease and hope to be set up in their new home in the next few weeks.

This week, treasurer Tom Kennedy said all the members were delighted to find out they were in the running.

He said: “The men just can’t believe it – we are over the moon.

“This is huge recognition for all of our hard work over the last four years. We stuck to it through the pandemic and our shed has really grown in popularity and accomplished so much in our community.

“We are only a few weeks away from moving into our new premises and now have even more of a reason to celebrate. Onwards and upwards.”

Three finalists have been shortlisted by the SMSA’s Board of Trustees for the prestigious award – Carluke; Banff, Macduff and District and Carse of Gowrie.

Jason Schroeder, SMSA’s CEO, said: “Our awards, now in their fifth year, offer the chance to showcase the positive impact that Men’s Sheds are making in their localities to improve the health and well-being of men aged 18+ across Scotland. Each year, the awards get bigger and better and we received a record response and exceptional applications.

“It is now time to give the public a chance to have their say. There is however no fierce competition and I am delighted that all three finalists are supporting each other and wish each other well – which is what the Men’s Sheds Movement is all about. This event is about showcasing and celebrating the work being carried out and raise awareness so that every man in Scotland is aware of and has the opportunity to attend his local Shed if he wishes to do so.”

For the first time since the pandemic, Sheds across Scotland will physically gather at the awards event on Friday, November 10, at Carse of Gowrie Men’s Shed, 10am to 3pm. The event will coincide with the Association’s AGM business and also be an opportunity for a national gathering for Sheds to connect, learn, share and network. The SMSA will also update its members on the MOT4Men preventative men’s health programme to be delivered in Sheds and also feature some entertainment from Shed bands.

The winner will be announced live at the event and receive the esteemed targe trophy to display at their Shed for a year on top of a cash prize from the SMSA (paid back from SMSA Shed membership fees) and goodies from sponsors and partner organisations including Machine Competency and Woodwork training through David Young Training.