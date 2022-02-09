Carluke recycling booking system starts this month

The new booking in system will go live on Monday, February 21, for people who want to visit Carluke recycling centre from Monday, February 28, onwards.

South Lanarkshire Council hopes it will make it more convenient for residents.

From Monday, February 28, you will need to have booked a slot to dispose of household waste at the site. The online booking system will go live from Monday, February 21, for access the following week.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For the initial few weeks, waste staff will still try to accommodate anyone without an appointment, but there are no guarantees.

And from April 1 no-one will get access to the site unless they have made an online booking or called 0303 123 1020 to book a slot.

Councillor John Anderson, chairman of the community and enterprise resources committee, said: “We appreciate that lengthy queues at our recycling centres can be incredibly frustrating for visitors.

“We believe the online booking system will help to remove that frustration, reducing congestion at the site and meaning visitors are in and out without any delays.

“We will analyse the success of this pilot and will report to future committees with recommendations based on those findings.”

During peak times, including summer months, weekends and public holidays, the demand at household waste and recycling centres can be significant. Access roads can become congested, which in turn can impact on local businesses and cause frustration.