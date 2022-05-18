Carluke tributes to Sir Angus Grossart

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sir Angus Grossart was a titan of industry but he never forgot his home town, Carluke.

Here in Carluke, the news was also greeted with much dismay. Leading the tributes was Christine Warren, honorary president of Carluke Parish Historical Society, who worked with Sir Angus on a number of projects.

She recalled: “When we sent him copies of our First World War books, Sir Angus was very moved by his grandfather’s address to the town at the end of the Great War.

“He also noticed how many men from certain streets in the town had been killed and this led to his idea for a map which we researched and he had printed.

“The Map of Honour showed clearly how many men gave their lives, were wounded or served in the First World War. As there were only 40 streets in Carluke in those days, it showed how everyone in the town would have been affected.”

Sir Angus donated 1000 maps to the society for free distribution to schools and all those interested in the bravery of Carluke’s soldiers.

He also came up with the idea for the town signs, based on a phrase coined by Jack Murray – Carluke, A Town Called Courage. Not only did he have these designed and cast to a high standard but he also donated 20 indoor signs to schools, churches and organisations.

Sir Angus also financed the Centenary Armistice Day Parade in Carluke in November 2018 in which hundreds took part, walking from Carluke Station to the Market behind Strathclyde Police Pipe Band. Sir Angus and his family joined the march.

When he became patron of Carluke High Mill project in 2013, Christine met the society’s benefactor for the first time.

She said: “I met him many times after that and we shared a love of Carluke and its history. I remember him telling me that his grandfather’s greenhouses in Station Road were used during World War Two to grow food for the officers’ mess at the RAF Camp near Burn Road.

“He also had a great sense of humour and loved telling the story of how he sold misshapen sweets at the Barrows to help with his finances when he was at university. He saw a notice in the Students Union and decided to give it a go. He was very good at demonstrating his market calls!

“I have taken one quote associated with him to heart – perhaps everyone should given his success…‘I've got a great ambition to die of exhaustion rather than boredom’.

“Sir Angus Grossart did much for Carluke and its historical society. He was an unforgettable man.”

Tom Sneddon, chairman of Carluke Development Trust, said he would be sorely missed.

He added: “Sir Angus always spoke fondly about his home town of Carluke and, as we tried to move forward the High Mill project he became its patron and supporter.”

Noble Grossart bank confirmed its chief executive passed away peacefully at home on Friday, aged 85, with his family by his side.

Born in Carluke, he trained in law at Glasgow University before going on to practise in Edinburgh.

He jointly founded the merchant bank in 1969 and served as a director of several listed public companies in the UK, US and Canada.

A former vice chairman of the Royal Bank of Scotland Group, former chairman of the Scottish Investment Trust PLC and of Edinburgh Fund Managers PLC, Sir Angus also served as chairman of the National Museums of Scotland, the National Galleries of Scotland and the Heritage Lottery Fund in Scotland.