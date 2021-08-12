Carluke's Kristian is on a north east mission

Kristian Delacour is hoping others will join or support him.

Kristian will be running the epic 516 mile NC500 route to raise funds for Deafblind Scotland and hopes to better the current fastest known time (FKT).

He said: “On Friday, with the assistance of a small team of assistants, I will attempt to run the North Coast 500 route – a 515 mile route around the far north of Scotland.

"I shall attempt to better the current FKT which now stands at five days 23 hours and four mins. The FKT was recently broken by Luke Ivory, from Brora, who took an amazing two days and 20 hours off the previous record, making my attempt even harder.

“There is no under-estimating this challenge. It’s a tad scary, for sure. But, that’s what we should do, no? Choose things that scare you a little but make you feel excited at the same time.

"This attempt will be fully supported and, as such, if you find yourself in the area and wish to spend a few miles with me, or even join the team to support me please get in touch.”

Deafblind Scotland Chief Executive, Isabella Goldie said: “This challenge will help raise awareness of the challenges Deafblind people face as well as raising much needed funds.

"On behalf of all at Deafblind Scotland we extend our gratitude to Kristian and we hope the wind will be at his back throughout his record-breaking adventure.”

To donate to Kristian’s challenge please click on the JustGiving link, www.justgiving.com/fundraising/kristian-dela-cour 2.