Celebrating 60 years of Lesmahagow Highland Games

It’s usually said that ‘these were the best games yet’ but people remarked this year that it was just like the good old days.
Large crowds of villagers and visitors lined the main street to watch The Chieftains’ Procession, before heading to the park for the annual Crowning of the Tartan Queen.
This year’s Queen was Neve Canning, accompanied by Tartan Princesses Sindija Stikute and Eva Cardwell. The Clansmen were James McKnight and Noah Brannan.
The Chieftains were Mark Rollo and Enrico Franceschi, two friendly but rival fish and chip shop owners – trading within 50 yards of each other.
David Abercrombie, Games chairman, said: “Both actively support the clubs and organisations in the village, as well as having raised tens of thousands of pounds between them for various charities.
“They both earned Lockdown Hero status for serving the village above and beyond the call of duty during the long lockdown summer of 2020, and it’s for these reasons that they were chosen.”
A record number of events took place during the afternoon with Pipe Band performances from five bands, a heavyweight contest, Highland Dancing display, gymnastics, cheer-leading, Scottish Backhold Wrestling and even a mini petting zoo. All in glorious sunshine.
David added: “We’d like to thank all those who performed, our Tartan Queen and Court, Chieftains, supporters and sponsors.”