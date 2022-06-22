Celebrating 60 years of Lesmahagow Highland Games

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liz Steele Fitness Groove Grannies stole the show, walking away with the Best Walking Float award!

It’s usually said that ‘these were the best games yet’ but people remarked this year that it was just like the good old days.

Large crowds of villagers and visitors lined the main street to watch The Chieftains’ Procession, before heading to the park for the annual Crowning of the Tartan Queen.

This year’s Queen was Neve Canning, accompanied by Tartan Princesses Sindija Stikute and Eva Cardwell. The Clansmen were James McKnight and Noah Brannan.

Committee Members Lesley, Elma, Alison and Lynn got into the spirit of the occasion!

The Chieftains were Mark Rollo and Enrico Franceschi, two friendly but rival fish and chip shop owners – trading within 50 yards of each other.

David Abercrombie, Games chairman, said: “Both actively support the clubs and organisations in the village, as well as having raised tens of thousands of pounds between them for various charities.

“They both earned Lockdown Hero status for serving the village above and beyond the call of duty during the long lockdown summer of 2020, and it’s for these reasons that they were chosen.”

A record number of events took place during the afternoon with Pipe Band performances from five bands, a heavyweight contest, Highland Dancing display, gymnastics, cheer-leading, Scottish Backhold Wrestling and even a mini petting zoo. All in glorious sunshine.

Ahoy there mateys! Woodpark Primary Pirates looked picture perfect for the Highland Games on Saturday and were happy to be held up for a picture!

David added: “We’d like to thank all those who performed, our Tartan Queen and Court, Chieftains, supporters and sponsors.”

Winning Float in the Chieftains’ Procession was a real drag-on and not only caught the eye of the spectators but the judges too.

Tartan Queen Neve Canning with her Court and joint Chieftains Mark and Enrico.

Neve Canning was crowned Tartan Queen at the 60th Games.

Joint Chieftains Enrico Franceschi (left) and Mark Rollo have done so much for the village.

One of many wonderful fancy dress entries on the day.

Past Chieftains 2019 – Lesmahagow Retired Firefighters had a fabulous time at the Games.

For members of Coalburn IOR Pipe Band, pictured here on The Glebe, it was a chance to perform live once again.