Celia Orr's 50th anniversary show raises almost £6000

Young stars who took part in the 50th anniversary show recently met the benefactors to present the proceeds.

This year’s spectacular, also staged in the Memo on March 5 and 6, raised £5985 for charity and the benefactors were recently presented with their cheques.

Among their number were the Cargill Club and Friends of Girl Guides in Lanark, which each received £700.

Action Medical Research received £1200, proceeds from the raffle over the course of the two nights which was supported by both national and local companies.

Celia (left) was delighted when her former pupils took to the stage.

However, the main benefactors this year were University Hospital Wishaw’s breast cancer care unit, which received £2000, and the Beatson’s Lanarkshire Centre which recieved £1000.

Celia had a very personal reason for choosing them – 20 years after her first breast cancer diagnosis, she discovered in October last year that the dreaded disease had returned.

However, thanks to the exceptional care she received, two operations and several radiotherapy sessions thereafter, Celia (70) is now back on the road to recovery.

She said: “Following my diagnosis last October, I received exceptional treatment at Wishaw’s breast cancer care unit and the Beatson’s Lanarkshire centre. I wanted to say thank you to the staff for that care so the main benefactors for this year’s show was an easy decision for me.”

Of course, Celia could not have donated so much to all of the charities had it not been for the incredible support she received locally – from her students, local businesses and show audiences.

She said: “I’d like to thank everyone who donated their time and prizes so generously and the people of Clydesdale who once again turned out in large numbers to support the show.

“It’s the school’s 50th anniversary this year so I was delighted we were able to raise so much.”

While the anniversary show may be done and dusted, Celia isn’t putting her feet up just yet. She and her team are busy preparing for the actual anniversary celebration.

She added: “We’re organising an anniversary ceilidh at the auction market which will be held on September 17!”