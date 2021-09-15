Celtic given green light to revamp Barrowfield training complex

Celtic have been given the green light to build a new changing room and gym at the club’s Barrowfield training complex.

Glasgow City Council has now approved an application to replace the facilities at the north end of the London Road training ground.

The club’s application claims the revamp will provide “better and greater changing facilities for all” and will encourage “further use of the development”.

It is expected to be used by the club’s women’s team, academy sides and by the men’s team during poor weather.

“The proposed new changing facilities and gym are to replace the existing facilities as they no longer meet the club’s requirements,” the plans stated.

“These new facilities will ensure modern fit for purpose facilities are available, meeting the requirements of Celtic FC and also importantly football governing bodies.”

When Celtic announced the plans in 2019, they said the redevelopment would “unveil another first class training facility, including one of the largest indoor football arenas in Scotland, featuring a FIFA approved top of the range full sized artificial surface”.

The club added a further phase of the revamp would include a grandstand for fans to watch games from.

The training ground, opened in the late 1950s, was used by Celtic’s European Cup winning team under Jock Stein and remained the base for first team players until they moved to Lennoxtown in 2007.

In the application, the club claimed the redevelopment would have “no significant detrimental impact on either existing residents, amenity or traffic”.

“Rather the proposal will enhance the facilities on offer at the training ground, improving health and well-being,” it added.

The new development will include changing facilities for six teams and officials, a reception area, office, medical room and accessible toilets.