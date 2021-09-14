What’s happening? The Libertines, who were formed in the late 90s, are set to play a small show in Glasgow this winter. The band will headline the Playground Festival, which takes place from Friday 24-Sunday 26 September. But for those keen to enjoy a more intimate venue, the band have also confirmed further dates in the city.
Where are the Libertines playing in Glasgow? The band are playing at Saint Luke’s on 22 November.
When are tickets on sale? Tickets, which are priced at £37.50, will be available on Friday 17 September from 10am on Ticketweb.
Who are the Libertines? The Libertines are an English rock band, formed in London in 1997 by front men Carl Barât (vocals/guitar) and Pete Doherty (vocals/guitar). Their success in the early noughties was often overshadowed by Doherty’s drug use. The band have re-united and are playing live shows again.