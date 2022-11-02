Chance to win winter holiday in Florida - with 7-bed villa with pool

Enjoy winter in the Sunshine State.

From November 6, visitors who donate £5 towards the Glasgow Children’s Hospital Charity will be given the chance to win a holiday, including vouchers towards flights, to the Sunshine State for spot of sun.

In partnership with Glasgow Children’s Hospital Charity, Buchanan Galleries is giving shoppers the chance to win a holiday in a 7-bedroom luxury villa complete with private pool for the chance to ditch the icy climes this winter and enjoy the Florida sunshine.

The prize package includes a 2-week holiday for up to 14 people including flight vouchers, giving the winners a chance to relax following the chaos of the Christmas period.

Entries open on the November 6 at Buchanan Galleries, and close on December 24, with the winner being selected in early January.

Enjoy a Christmas break in Florida.

For those feeling lucky, simply visit Buchanan Galleries from the 6th of November and complete an entry form and pay a small £5 entry fee, with all proceeds from the competition going towards children in need of life-changing medical care.

The launch of the competition follows the launch of the Glasgow Children’s Hospital Charity’s first store at Buchanan Galleries, which carries a range of preloved baby and toddler items and clothing, along with second-hand cots and bouncers.

William McGowan, Head of Partnerships & Events, Glasgow Children’s Hospital Charity said “The difference that Buchanan Galleries and their shoppers have made to children in hospital in recent years simply cannot be understated.

“We are delighted to be in Buchanan Galleries again this festive season, giving shoppers the chance to win an amazing holiday to Florida. The vital funds raised from the competition will help the charity invest in life changing projects and services at Scotland’s busiest children’s hospital”

Kathy Murdoch, Centre Manager for Buchanan Galleries, said, “We’re thrilled to be teaming up with our partner Glasgow Children’s Hospital Charity to be able to give one lucky winner the holiday of a lifetime in sunny Florida.

“Christmas is all about giving, and in the spirit of Christmas, we invite shoppers to visit Buchanan Galleries and submit a small donation to this wonderful charity, and in return possibly jet off to sunnier climes for 2 weeks of relaxation and fun. We wish those who enter the best of luck!”

Competition T&Cs apply, visit the website for more details.

