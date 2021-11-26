Christmas 2021: Glasgow named most Christmassy city in the UK

Glasgow and Birmingham are the most Christmassy destinations in the UK, according to Forbes Advisor.

With its beautiful Christmas lights, festive markets and cheery nature, it is no surprise that our city topped the list of the most Christmassy cities in the UK.

How was this worked out?

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The researchers reached their conclusions after designing and gathering data across five ‘Christmas related metrics’ to see which of the UK’s towns and cities offered the most festive experience.

The looked at:

Christmas shopping opportunity (based on the number of flagship Next, John Lewis and House of Fraser stores in each location)

Spend on Christmas lights and decorations per 1000 residents (using Freedom of Information request data from local councils)

Christmas market reviews (collated from Facebook and Tripadvisor)

Volume of Christmas-related Google searches (during December in pre-pandemic 2019)

The likelihood of a white Christmas (based on Met Office data showing the number of times each town or city had experienced Christmas Day snowfall between 1960 and 2016)

Scoring 40 UK towns and cities against each metric, Forbes Advisor analysts assigned each with an overall ‘Christmas Rating’ out of 100 to arrive at an overall top 20.

How did Glasgow score?

Birmingham and Glasgow were crowned the joint Christmas capitals of the UK with each scoring 64 points, while the nation’s official capital, London came in second at 58 points. Leeds came in third place with 53 points.

Which city scored best for each metric?

Christmas decorations: You’re likely to find the most generous display of Christmas lights in Glasgow, according to the research, where the local council spends around £663 on public decorations per 1000 residents – that’s around £400,000. This is followed by Leicester at £588 and Northampton at £510.

Snowfall: The chances of a white Christmas are potentially highest in Glasgow too, with the Met Office reporting 26 years of snowfall on Christmas day between 1960 and 2016. Glasgow was followed by Leeds and Newcastle, each posting 23 white Christmas Days over the same period.

Google searches: Manchester emerged as the location with the most Christmas-related Google searches, with a total volume of 170,450 during December 2019. This was followed by London with 169,500 searches, and the Scottish capital, Edinburgh which saw 153,410 searches.

Festive markets: The best Christmas market experience can be found in Birmingham and London, according to Facebook and Tripadvisor, with the most reviewed market in each city scoring 4.7. Manchester came in next with a score of 4.5.

Christmas shopping: As for shopping opportunities, London, Birmingham and Belfast offered the best selection of homeware and department stores. London has a total of 14 flagship Next, John Lewis and House of Fraser stores while Birmingham has six and Belfast has four.

Getting prepared for the season

Laura Howard, finance expert at Forbes Advisor, commented on the findings. “After what was, at best, a disappointing Christmas in 2020, the nation remains hopeful that the lead-up to the Big Day in 2021 will feel much freer and more relaxed. “While we’re not ‘home and dry’ quite yet, festive events up and down the country, such as markets and fairs, look to be going ahead, while many Christmas parties are already fixed in personal calendars.”