Business contributing 10,000 trees to new Glasgow woodland

Water retailer Business Stream has partnered with the not-for-profit organisation, Green Action Trust, to support an initiative to create a new woodland area in the south of Glasgow.

Business Steam is contributing 10,000 trees to the project.

To help support the delivery of this commitment, the company organised a volunteering day on Wednesday, November 17, for 30 of its colleagues to plant 2000 trees within the 15-hectare site.

What is the new woodland?

The new planting will help to create an integrated woodland habitat that stretches around the southern edge of the city from Linn Park all the way to Cathkin Braes Country Park.

Jo Dow, chief executive at Business Stream, helped plant some of the trees.

In addition, the site will be home to the Glasgow Children’s Woodland, a community led initiative run by the Lost Woods project that has enabled children from 148 of Glasgow’s 151 primary schools to plant trees within the area. Once completed, the new area will be open for the local community and visitors to enjoy and help to create a fairer, greener and healthier environment for all Glasgow residents.

Reducing our emissions

Jo Dow, chief executive of Business Stream, commented: “We are delighted to be sponsoring this initiative. As a responsible business, we are committed to playing our part to reduce our environmental impact. Our primary focus is on reducing our emissions but we also recognise the benefits tree planting programmes, such as this one, can play in not only locking away carbon emissions but also in providing green spaces for local communities.

“We had a great time on Wednesday planting some of the trees and it was good to know that our contribution will help to make a positive difference for many years to come.”