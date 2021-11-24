City centre demolition, futuristic roundabouts, new train stations - how the Bruce Report would've transformed Glasgow - in pictures

3. Housing

Bruce's plans for housing were about building up. Within the 'inner core' he wanted to attract people who could afford high rents. Again, some of ideas were ahead of his time - he wanted residential areas to be smokeless, speed limits to be capped at 20mph and stricter zoning rules to keep business and industry away. He also suggested that group housing together would make it easier for district heating schemes. One thing Bruce was not keen on was Glasgow's iconic tenements. He said most would "not last many more years" and called for large amounts to be removed. However, when discussing the different housing types, he preferred the idea of building up. It would leave more space for green areas and more compact services. He was criticising the new housing schemes years before most people. His vision for housing was residential areas built around community centres - which would help neighbours build relationships - and community buildings, such as nurseries and libraries. However, the main focus for all neighbourhoods, he argued, should be primary schools.

