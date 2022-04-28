Coalburn knitters help Ukrainian families

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Originally, all of the goods produced were destined for Lanarkshire SSPCA.

However, due to the increased interest of knitters keen to help people fleeing Putin’s troops in Ukraine, the group members decided to split their creative efforts.

They have sent half the blankets (21), along with 12 baby jackets, 12 baby hats, gloves and socks to Ukrainian families.