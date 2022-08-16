Colourful new community space opens in Kirkintilloch

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Opening of new Townhead Community Square, Kirkintilloch

Provost Gillian Renwick opened the new Townhead Square Community Space on Friday (12 August).

It is designed not only to be a place of relaxation, but also to pay homage to the area’s strong community spirit and rich heritage.

The regenerated - and iconic - red phone box recognises the historical importance of the town’s iron foundries, while the olive trees conjure memories of when Kirkintilloch was at the frontier of the Roman Empire.

The trees are around 150-years-old and it is hoped they will produce olives.

The project has been led by Your Kirky (aka Kirkintilloch Community Council), using its own funds and support from Scotland Loves Local, as well as help from a range of partners.

Provost Renwick said: “I’m delighted to officially open Townhead Square Community Space. Well done to all the volunteers and partners who helped to create this new area, which offers people a tranquil place to sit, relax, have a chat or reflect on Kirkintilloch’s history and spirit.”

Nigel Rooke of Your Kirky added: “This really is tribute to what can happen when everyone joins forces and works together for a community goal.

“All the volunteers at Your Kirky want to change our town for the better and we believe everyone has a part to play. Our hope is that projects such as the Townhead Square help people to remember what a great place this is, to take pride and to love Kirky a little bit more!”

Special boards have also been installed by Your Kirky: The Rainbow Of Hope was created with local school children and originally

installed in Regent Gardens in December 2020, during the COVID-19

pandemic.

The two large iconic images of Kirkintilloch are made up of individual photos taken by members of the community in spring 2021, again during the pandemic. The project asked people to capture images of things that helped them or gave them hope during that difficult time.

The boards have QR codes which give an insight into how they were created, including video. You can also check out Your Kirky social media channels (www.facebook.com/yourkirky and https://twitter.com/yourkirky2) and website – https://yourkirky.com