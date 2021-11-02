COP26: Duke and Duchess cook up veggie burgers in Dennistoun

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge joined a Glasgow Scout group yesterday (Monday) during a visit to Dennistoun.

By Jamie Callaghan
Tuesday, 2nd November 2021, 9:20 am

The Duke and Duchess helping the 105th Glasgow Scouts.

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge helped the 105th Glasgow Scouts celebrate the Scout Assocations #PromiseToThePlanet campaign during a visit to Alexandra Park Sports Hub.

They joined in a workshop on how to live a greener life, which included cooking veggie burgers, repairing bikes and re-wilding a grassy bank.

The campaign aims to teach the millions of young Scouts how to be more environmentally friendly.

