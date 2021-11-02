COP26: Duke and Duchess cook up veggie burgers in Dennistoun

The Duke and Duchess helping the 105th Glasgow Scouts.
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge helped the 105th Glasgow Scouts celebrate the Scout Assocations #PromiseToThePlanet campaign during a visit to Alexandra Park Sports Hub.
They joined in a workshop on how to live a greener life, which included cooking veggie burgers, repairing bikes and re-wilding a grassy bank.
The campaign aims to teach the millions of young Scouts how to be more environmentally friendly.