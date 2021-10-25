COP26: Greta Thunberg to join Glasgow climate strike

Greta Thunberg has confirmed she will take part in a Glasgow climate protest during COP26.

Greta Thunberg has said she will join Fridays For Future Glasgow school strike on November 5 in a march through Kelvingrove Park in Glasgow.

What climate protest will Greta Thunberg be at?

The young climate activist wrote on social media that she would be taking part in the youth protest to be held on November 5.

She wrote: “Climate justice also means social justice and that we leave no one behind. So we invite everyone, especially the workers striking in Glasgow, to join us. See you there!”

When is the climate protest taking place?

The strike, organised by the Fridays for Future group, will begin at Kelvingrove Park on November 5 at 11am.

The march will head to George Square.