COP26: Kelvin Way to be closed during Glasgow climate summit

The Kelvin Way will be closed to all traffic - including walkers and cyclists - during parts of COP26.

When will the Kelvin Way will be shut?

The road will be closed from Friday, October 29 - Tuesday, November 2, and then Friday, November 5 - Saturday, November 6.

Pedestrian access to Kelvingrove Park will be possible through the Gray Street entrance during the first closure (29 Oct-2 Nov).

Why is the Kelvin Way being closed?

Glasgow City Council said that the road needs to be closed ahead of COP26 so that preparations can be carried out ahead of the summit, which lasts from October 31 to November 12.