COP26: Where is US President Joe Biden staying?

US President Joe Biden is taking part in world-changing discussions at the COP26 summit in Glasgow. But where is he staying during his time in Scotland?

President Joe Biden arrives at the Dalmahoy Hotel & Country Club in Kirknewton where he will stay while attending COP26 in Glasgow.

With world leaders flocking to Scotland for the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow, Scots have been lining the streets in Glasgow and Edinburgh to catch glimpses of US President Joe Biden and the Presidential motorcade carrying Mr Biden and his team.

On Monday, Edinburgh locals were shocked to see President Biden’s motorcade and car, known as ‘The Beast’, pull up at a petrol station on Calder Road to fill up on fuel.

But where is President Biden staying in Scotland during the COP26 conference? And how long will President Biden be staying for his visit?

Here’s what we know about the President’s visit so far.

Where is President Biden staying for COP26?

Much like many of the delegates, diplomats and world leaders visiting Scotland for the United Nations COP26 summit, the US President is not staying in the host city of Glasgow – which saw accommodation shortages and 400 per cent rent increases in the run-up to the conference.

The President’s motorcade has been spotted at several locations in Edinburgh already after President Biden arrived in Scotland on the presidential plane, Air Force One, on Monday morning after the G20 summit in Rome.

During COP26, President Biden will be staying at luxury four star hotel, Dalmahoy Hotel & Country Club in the West Lothian village of Kirknewton.

The Dalmahoy Hotel & Country Club was built as a ‘Scottish Baronial Manor House’ in 1725, according to its website where it describes itself as ‘Edinburgh’s country retreat’ and a ‘celebration of Scottish heritage’.

How much could Biden’s stay at the Edinburgh country hotel cost?

Rooms at Dalmahoy Hotel & Country Club range from more than £100 a night for a standard double room to over £2,000 a night for a stay in the luxury Turret Master Suite.

As one of the world’s most powerful and significant leaders, though, the President himself will be staying in the Morton Suite Lounge once lived in by Lord Dalmahoy himself, George Dalrymple.

According to the Dalmahoy Hotel’s website, “the historic Suite boasts an elegantly decorated main bedroom, study space and separate sitting room with sofa-bed. There is an additional corner bathroom for the second room with superb views of the surrounding countryside.

"The large king-size bed, espresso coffee machine & evening turndown service add to its sense of prestige.”

Meanwhile, master and junior suites at the Dalmahoy Hotel, which can cost up to £2,588 a night when including breakfast and dinner.

The heavy security presence on the site has been duly felt by other guests at the hotel – with one Dalmahoy Hotel insider telling Edinburgh Live that a wine cellar has been converted into a ‘nerve centre’ to monitor the Dalmahoy grounds.

How long will President Biden be staying in Scotland for COP26?