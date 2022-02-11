A protest against the rising cost of living is set to take place in Glasgow on Saturday, as experts warned the poorest families are to be hit by higher energy rises than their wealthier counterparts.

It comes after Ofgem announced a 54 per cent rise in the energy price cap, taking the price of an annual default tariff of £1971 – up from £1277.

Analysis of the announcement by the New Economics Foundation (NEF) found the poorest 10 per cent of families will see energy costs increase by £724, a 7.5 times larger rise than the richest 10 per cent of families.

It comes at the same time that food and fuel prices are also rising, forcing more people to seek out financial support or use foodbanks.

What will happen at the protest?

There will be a number of speakers at the protest, which has been organised by People’s Assembly Scotland.

Speakers announced so far are:

Roz Foyer - STUC’s general secretary Shami Chakrabarti Labour peer and former director of Liberty Lilian Macer - UNISON Scotland convener Joe Cullinane - leader of North Ayrshire Council Gordon Martin - RMT Mercedes Villalba MSP Tommy Sheppard MP Steve Dillon - Unite regional co-ordinating officer for construction Tam Kirby - Peoples Assembly Scotland John Carson - EC member of CWU Young Workers Committee Elinor McKenzie - Scottish Pensioners Forum Joe Cullinane - leader of North Ayrshire Council Liz McGachey - PCS NEC Ruth Gilbert - Living Rent

Entertainment from Tam Kirby and Calum Baird.

When are where is the Glasgow cost of living protest?

A demonstration is being planned for February 12 in George Square, as part of a string of simultaneous protests held around the UK.

It will begin at 1pm .

Are there any planned road closures?

There’s no planned road closures associated with this protest.

How do I find out more?