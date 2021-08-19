Council advised against building any more homes in Summerston

Glasgow City Council is being advised against approving any applications to develop new residential homes in the Summerston area, following five years of research.

In July 2016 the local authority was asked to carry out a feasibility study to examine the potential for additional housing on the greenbelt north of Summerston, in response to claims there was a housing shortfall.

It was asked to look into a number of issues including hydrology – the movement of water in relation to land – in that part of the city as well as transport infrastructure and environmental designations.

The study group formed in 2017 was made up of council officers, neighbouring authorities, community councils, environmental agencies and representatives from the land owner who submitted a planning application to develop 500 homes on the greenbelt.

As the study had not been completed at that time it was agreed between council and the agency representing the land owner that any applications should not be considered until the final recommendations from the feasibility group were made.

By June this year the council was informed that an appeal had been submitted to Scottish Ministers on the grounds that the planning application had not been determined.

Now the investigation has been completed council officials are advising against any planning applications being approved as they would have a detrimental effect on the area.

Addressing the neighbourhoods committee Sam Taylor said: “The planning application is suggesting 500 houses are developed on the western side of the study area during the first phase.

“The proposals also relate to the whole area with the potential for around 1200 houses. There is an issue with the number of houses which would be built near Balmore and Maryhill Road.”

A report presented to committee highlighted that additional car-based traffic generated by the development would negate the recent benefits of reduced traffic there at peak times.

It would likely have a negative impact on the amenity of nearby communities of Possilpark, Ruchill and Hamitonhill.

Mr Taylor added: “The conclusion of the study is that housing should not be supported because of transport issues raised and the impact it would have on local facilities.”