Vast majority of Glasgow care homes now free of Covid outbreaks

The vast majority of care homes in the Glasgow area are now free of Covid outbreaks – but cases have been highest among secondary school pupils.

On August 10, only two care homes out of 187 had confirmed virus outbreaks in the area.

The highest numbers of coronavirus cases have been among secondary school pupils recently, a health board meeting heard on Tuesday.

Positive cases in Covid were highest among 11 to 17-year-olds, according to a paper presented to the NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde board meeting.

It also heard three hospital wards were closed due to coronavirus on Tuesday across the board area. During the peak of the pandemic 22 wards shut because of the virus.

Last month there were 11 outbreaks in elderly peoples’ homes, which are all now “declared over” according to an NHS paper. That compares to 47 care home virus outbreaks in the region during a peak in the winter.

NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde Director of Public Health Linda de Caestecker told the meeting: “Our care homes are much quieter in terms of Covid than they were in previous waves. We have had a small number of outbreaks but they tend to be mainly staff cases. We have had a few cases in residents but they have not been as severely unwell as in previous waves.”

Statistics show the highest numbers of Covid cases across all ages were recorded among 11 to 17 year olds in the last two weeks of July.

Before that 18 to 24 year olds had the highest incident of virus cases.

Cases remain lower in “groups with a high uptake of two doses of vaccine” the NHS paper said.

Ms de Caestecker said: “We haven’t seen the same increase in our older age groups primarily because of the vaccination programme.”

Providing an update on vaccinations to the board, the health boss said: “At the end of July we finished all of our first doses for the adult population over 18.”

She said vaccinations have started for 16 and 17 year olds.

People are receiving their second dose jags at community clinics, drop in facilities and on a mobile bus.